The WWE and the City of Tampa are facing a massive decision that will financially impact many companies and the city itself with the Coronavirus situation looming. Governor DeSantis stated days ago that he would like all cities to shut down all mass gatherings in a hope to slow down the spread of the virus.

The WWE have decided to move upcoming Raw and Smackdown shows to the Performance Center however has not made a decision on WrestleMania. Last Thursday the City of Tampa seemed to push the decision of whether to cancel solely on WWE who made the determination to "monitor the situation".

It does appear that City, County and State officials are now taking charge of making the decision on their community and stating they will make a decision in the next week. It is likely the event gets canceled unless drastic changes occur over the next week with the spread of the virus. Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for updates regarding the situation.

