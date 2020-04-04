WrestleMania 36 Night One: Preview, Live Coverage, & Results
For the first time ever WrestleMania will be a two night event as it is too big for one night. The show features sixteen matches over two nights and has been shot in multiple locations. This show will be updated throughout the day as information comes out about the event, including matches that will take place tonight and results of the show.
The updated card for the show after Smackdown is:
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c)
WWE NXT Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair v Rhea Ripley (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c)
Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Lacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Angel Garza and Austin Theory v The Street Profits (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c)
Last Man Standing Match
Edge v Randy Orton
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker v AJ Styles
Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Miz and John Morrison (c) v The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) v The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)
Tag Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins
Elias v King Baron Corbin
Bobby Lashley (with Lana) v Aleister Black
Otis v Dolph Ziggler