WrestleMania 36 Night One: Preview, Live Coverage, & Results

For the first time ever WrestleMania will be a two night event as it is too big for one night. The show features sixteen matches over two nights and has been shot in multiple locations. This show will be updated throughout the day as information comes out about the event, including matches that will take place tonight and results of the show.



The updated card for the show after Smackdown is:



WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)



WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c)



WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair v Rhea Ripley (c)



RAW Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c)



Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Lacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)



RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory v The Street Profits (c)



WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c)



Last Man Standing Match

Edge v Randy Orton



Boneyard Match

The Undertaker v AJ Styles



Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt



Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Miz and John Morrison (c) v The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) v The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)



Tag Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross



Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins



Elias v King Baron Corbin



Bobby Lashley (with Lana) v Aleister Black



Otis v Dolph Ziggler

