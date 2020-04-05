WrestleMania 36 Night Two: Preview, Live Coverage, & Results

For the first time, ever the Wrestlemania billed as too big for one night will head into it's second night following a surreal but largely successful first night from the Performance Centre. The much anticipated Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles stole the show, the production was fantastic and in the Main Event of night one, victory for the American Badass meant that the show ended on a real high note.

Other winners on the night were Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross who won the women's tag team gold beating the Kabuki Warriors, Elias got his revenge on King Corbin and "The Man" Becky Lynch survived an onslaught from Shayna Baszler to retain the Raw Women's Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sami Zayn escaped with the Intercontinental Championship with victory over Daniel Bryan while John Morrison ensured he and The Miz are still the Smackdown Tag Team Champions following a magnificent performance against Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston.

Kevin Owens finally got his Wrestlemania moment as he defeated The Messiah of Monday Night Raw Seth Rollins in a match of the night contender before Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg in a match that felt like anything but a Universal Title match.

The Kick-Off show saw Cesaro defeat Drew Gulak and a brief showing from R-Truth on the main show saw Mojo Rawley regain the 24/7 Championship after an assist from his buddy and Mania host Gronk.

The match card for night two is stacked and you could argue the case for as many as four matches that could main event the show of all shows. We will keep you updated throughout the day with any information on tonight's show plus join us for live updates and results provided by @lavidaporeva. The updated card and results for the show after night one are as follows:-

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Night One

WWE Universal Title Match Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c) - Winner: Braun Strowman

RAW Women’s Title Match Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c) - Winner: Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Title Match Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c) - Winner: Sami Zayn

Boneyard Match The Undertaker v AJ Styles - Winner: The Undertaker

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship John Morrison (c) v Kofi Kingston v Jimmy Uso - Winner: John Morrison

Tag Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team ChampionshipThe Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross - Winners: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins - Winner: Kevin Owens

Elias v King Baron Corbin - Winner: Elias

Night Two

WWE Title Match Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match Charlotte Flair v Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s TitleLacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match Angel Garza and Austin Theory v The Street Profits (c)

Last Man Standing Match Edge v Randy Orton

Firefly Fun House Match John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Bobby Lashley (with Lana) v Aleister Black

Otis v Dolph Ziggler