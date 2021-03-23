WrestleMania 37 Card and WrestleMania Meet and Greets

Sunday March 21 the Road to WrestleMania had the last ppv, Fastlane, before WrestleMania 37 the two night event! The card still has plenty to add but so far these are the confirmed or likely matches and are of course this card is subject to change. Changes will be updated when needed to stay up to date and accurate. Also tickets for online WrestleMania meet and greets go on sale at noon EDT March 22, there will be more information on that at the end of the article. WrestleMania is Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11 and both nights the show starts at 8:00p.m. ET and is available exclusively on Peacock.

I will start off with the expected matches then official matches. Now some of the official matches will probably have a stipulation added or people added to them so I will specify that in the brief description below.

EXPECTED WrestleMania Matches

Seth Rollins vs Cesaro

This feud began after the Royal Rumble when Rollins returned and spoke to the whole Smackdown locker room who came out to listen to him. Everyone left mid speech though when he revealed it was the same preachy Rollins who left except for Cesaro. Rollins thought Cesaro was joining him but Cesaro turned him away and Rollins attacked. This started the feud and most likely it will lead to a WrestleMania collision.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Edge vs Roman Reigns (c) vs Daniel Bryan for Universal Championship

Yes Edge vs Reigns is confirmed and that match is below in the confirmed matches but after Fastlane where Bryan made Reigns tap out but no referee saw it and Edge instead of giving Bryan the win as the special enforcer he attacked both men with a chair which led to Reigns pinning them ore hurt Bryan. This will most likely lead to Bryan being added but nothing is official yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Alpha Academy vs Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs The Street Profits vs The Dirty Dawgs (c) for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

This match is not official but the Smackdown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler The Dirty Dawgs will have a title match and it could be against one of the teams listed above or two of them or all of them. Storywise it seems like WWE is leaning to having a fatal 4-way tag team title match but we will see.

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens needs to be in WrestleMania and Sami Zayn as well and WWE seems to know that because this one has only recently begun to take shape in terms of now but these two have quite the history. They have been rivals and allies and it seems like once again they will battle on a grand stage at WrestleMania 37 when last week Owens was attacked by Zayn when Owens failed to accept the their is a conspiracy against Zayn.

Naomi and Lana vs Natalya and Tamina vs Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Now this match is one of the most uncertain but Jax and Baszler will defend the titles and they have been feuding with Naomi and Lana and still are and Natalya and Tamina have been gunning for those titles. Watch for this one.

Sheamus vs Riddle (c) for the United States Championship

Tonight on RAW Riddle and Sheamus had an encounter and these two have battled before and it seems like they will again but for the United States Championship. We will see how this pans out but both men should be on the show of shows.

CONFIRMED WrestleMania Matches

The Miz vs Bad Bunny on night 1

The Miz and musician Bad Bunny have had issues on and off since the Royal Rumble and since The Miz dropped the WWE Championship the feud has continued. This week The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania and the award winning music artist accepted. Can the musician hang with a WWE Superstar?

AJ Styles and Omos vs The New Day (c) for the RAW Tag Team Championships

Last week The New Day became tag champions yet again and right after beating The Hurt Business AJ Styles and Omos came out and challenged the new champions for the titles at WrestleMania. Styles and Omos have yet to have a tag team match and Omos has yet to have a match but they will be challenging for the titles since The New Day accepted.

Shane McMahon vs Braun Strowman stipulation of Strowman's choice

It was supposed to happen at Fastlane but did not because Shane McMahon weaseled out but of course this was part of the storyline and was no doubt part of the plan when it was booked for Fastlane. It is coming and at the show of shows WrestleMania. This feud is revolving around the other thinking the other is stupid and Strowman thinking McMahon and Adam Pearce are out to keep him out of the title picture.

The Fiend w/Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton

Randy Orton has been feuding with The Fiend and or Alexa Bliss since after Hell in a Cell in October and now The Fiend and Orton will collide again at WrestleMania. Will The Fiend get vengeance after last losing to Orton at TLC when he was lit on fire or will Orton win again?

Rhea Ripley vs Asuka (c) for the RAW Women's Championship on night 2

Rhea Ripley debuted tonight on RAW and immediately challenged Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania and Asuka accepted. This will be Ripley's second ever WrestleMania match but this time she is officially part of the main roster.

Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks (c) for the SmackDown Women's Championship on night 1

Bianca Belair won the Royal Rumble earning a shot at a champion of her choice. She chose Banks and at first the feud was tame and the two even were a tag team that challenged the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax twice. At Fastlane they lost in the tag title match and Banks then slapped Belair. The two will now start to focus on each other as enemies before their WrestleMania match.

Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley (c) w/MVP for the WWE Championship on night 1

At Elimiantion Chamber ppv Bobby Lashley cost Drew McIntyre his WWE Championship. Lashley helped The Miz cash in on McIntyre and become champion then Lashley took the title from the weaker Miz. Now Lashley will get a chance at revenge and a chance at getting his title back. Also he will have a chance to win a title in front of a live crowd which he has not gotten to do with his other two World title wins.

Edge vs Roman Reigns (c) for the Universal Championship on Night 2

This match could turn into a triple threat as mentioned above but as of now this is the title match. Edge won the men's Royal Rumble match and earned a shot at a champion of his choice and he chose Roman Reigns. Spear vs Spear is the night 2 main event but it could be Spear vs Spear vs Yes Lock.

WrestleMania week Meet and Greets

Below is information on the WWE WrestleMania Week meet and greets that will happen between Monday April 5-Monday April 12. The information is information taken from WWE's meet and greet page so it is all accurate.

WWE virtual meet and greets will happen WrestleMania Week with the largest selection of virtual meet and greets in WWE history – presented by Snickers a sponsor of WrestleMania. The Meet & Greets will include multiple sessions every day from Monday, April 5 – Monday, April 12, and feature Superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT, current and former champions and WWE Legends. Tickets are on sale tomorrow on WWE.com link here. WWE virtual meet and greets are your chance to chat one-on-one with your favorite WWE Superstars and the catalog is a lengthy and diverse one with some of them being two for one! Like the other virtual meet and greets in 2020 and early 2021 they are from the comfort of your own home and all virtual meet and greets are recorded so you will be able to keep the memory. Tickets for this event are available Tuesday, March 23, at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets start at $125*. Get your tickets tomorrow. Ticket includes: 2-minute private one-on-one video with selected WWE Superstar Downloadable video of your meet & greets available within 2-3 days of the event. Schedule is below with each superstar and which day and times their meet and greets will occur.

Monday, April 5 9 a.m.: Finn Bálor 11a.m.: Big E 3 p.m.: Bayley

Tuesday, April 6 11 a.m.: Bianca Belair 2:30 p.m.: Naomi 6 p.m.: AJ Styles

Wednesday, April 7 11 a.m.: Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston 2:30 p.m.: Alexa Bliss

Thursday, April 8 11 a.m.: Drew McIntyre 6 p.m.: Bobby Lashley

Friday, April 9 11 a.m.: Edge 1:30 p.m.: Seth Rollins

Saturday, April 10 9 a.m.: Damian Priest 9 a.m.: Street Profits 12 p.m.: Kevin Owens 2:30 p.m.: Jeff Hardy

Sunday, April 11 9 a.m.: Adam Cole 12 p.m.: Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae

Monday, April 12 11 a.m.: Braun Strowman 1:30 p.m.: Charlotte Flair

More Superstar virtual meet and greet sessions will be announced later this week! WWE highly recommends that you use a laptop or desktop computer and have a strong, stable internet connection. You may use a mobile device as long as it has a front facing camera and a microphone. Please make sure that you test your equipment and internet connection before your scheduled video chat. For a full list of FAQs, click here. WWE is not responsible for your internet or hardware issues. No refunds will be given if you miss your video chat session or if you are removed from the video chat due to inappropriate behavior. Talent subject to change. *Does not include applicable fees.