WrestleMania 37 Reportedly Moving To Tampa Bay

According to Inside The Ropes’ Gary Cassidy, WWE has tentative plans in place to move WrestleMania 37 from the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to the site that was set to host WrestleMania 36 before the COVID-19 pandemic came about, Raymond James Stadium, in Tampa Bay, Florida.

No word has yet been made by WWE, as they still have California as the host of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday, March 28th, 2021.

