WrestleMania 38 Stage Revealed With The Help of Dude Perfect

One of the things that fans look forward to the most when it comes to WrestleMania every year is the stage. This year WrestleMania emanates from the AT&T Stadium which was the home for WrestleMania 32 back in 2016. 

The SmackDown Commentary Team of Micheal Cole and Pat McAfee where join by the crew from Dude Perfect as they performed a stupendous trick leading to the reveal of the WrestleMania 38 set. 

Here is the video from WWE’s official YouTube channel:

