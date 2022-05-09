Skip to main content
WrestleMania Backlash Results: Madcap Moss picks up first singles win, Ronda Rousey wins SmackDown Women’s Title and The Bloodline stands tall 5.8.22

Tonight was the fallout from WrestleMania as the men and women faced the backlash. One title was on the line, former friends faced each other, a six man tag team grudge match and so much more

Here are the full results: 

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Omos defeated Bobby Lashley 

The next time WWE Premium Live Event

Edge defeated AJ Styles 

Judgement Day continues to grow in numbers

Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion 

And New!

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin

The Bloodline defeated RKBRO & Drew McIntyre 

