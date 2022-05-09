WrestleMania Backlash Results: Madcap Moss picks up first singles win, Ronda Rousey wins SmackDown Women’s Title and The Bloodline stands tall 5.8.22
Tonight was the fallout from WrestleMania as the men and women faced the backlash. One title was on the line, former friends faced each other, a six man tag team grudge match and so much more
Here are the full results:
Cody Rhodes defeated Seth “Freakin” Rollins
Omos defeated Bobby Lashley
The next time WWE Premium Live Event
Edge defeated AJ Styles
Judgement Day continues to grow in numbers
Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion
And New!
Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin
The Bloodline defeated RKBRO & Drew McIntyre
