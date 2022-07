Next year the two night spectacular WrestleMania goes Hollywood.

The event will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California the home of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tickets for the extravaganza goes on sale Friday August 12, 2022.

