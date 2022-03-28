WrestleMania Monday Night RAW Preview 3.28.22

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw the debut of “Stone Cold” Kevin Owens, the WWE Women’s Tag Champions get the upper hand on their challengers plus Seth Rollins officially snapped.

Tonight is the WrestleMania edition of Monday Night RAW just five days away from WrestleMania Saturday.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Since suffering a brutal assault at the hands of Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos during a live event at Madison Square Garden, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been on a mission for payback prior to The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time.

What will happen when The Beast and The Head of the Table appear on the final Raw on The Road to WrestleMania?

Preview (via WWE) - Before the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions put their titles on the line at WrestleMania 38, RK-Bro and The Usos will square off in an epic clash that will surely set the tone for the tag team standard in WWE.

The longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions of all time, The Usos head to Monday night for their first match on the red brand in over four months. They’ll be looking to show Orton and Riddle who the true champions are before taking on Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs in Dallas, Texas.

They’ll come face-to-face with a friendship that is firing on all cylinders, as RK-Bro reclaimed the Raw Tag Team Titles in a wild Triple Threat Match against Alpha Academy and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens. The duo will once again defend their titles in a triple threat showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All following their match with The Bloodline.

Who will pick up steam on The Road To WrestleMania?

Preview (via WWE) - Two of the three teams to compete in the Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 38 will test their mettle against one another in preparation for the showdown as Alpha Academy take on The Street Profits.

Former Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy look to make a quick study of The Street Profits after Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins inserted themselves into the title hunt with a very direct challenge to RK-Bro.

“The Master” Chad Gable & “The Tree Trunk” Otis have been hellbent on regaining their titles, leveling both The Street Profits and RK-Bro in the midst of their match before Otis bulldozed Riddle the following week.

Don’t miss a minute of the action as the two teams collide in a precursor to their showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All Monday night at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - The Miz crossed a line in his rivalry with Rey Mysterio last week, ambushing the legendary lucha libre Superstar last Monday and ripping off his mask, taking it as a present for his WrestleMania partner Logan Paul.

Before his tag team showdown on WrestleMania Saturday, Mysterio will look to even the score and show The A-Lister why he is The Master of the 619 when the two square off one-on-one.

Can The Ultimate Underdog send a decisive message ahead of The Show of Shows, or will Miz find a way to escape justice?

Find out on WrestleMania Monday at 8/7 C on Raw!

Preview (via WWE) - The four tag teams slated to vie for the Women’s Tag Team Titles will have one more bump on The Road To WrestleMania as the teams join forces for a huge Eight-Woman Tag Team Match Monday Night.

Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella & Queen Zelina will band together with Natalya & Shayna Baszler, who steamrolled their way into the title match this past Friday, to take on the foursome of Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

Can the quartets work together ahead of their Fatal 4-Way at WrestleMania? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

