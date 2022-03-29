WrestleMania Monday Results: RAW and SmackDown Superstars collided, The All Mighty Returned and more 3.28.29
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW was rebranded as WrestleMania Monday and emanated from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions collided, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns came face to face and so much more.
Here are the full results:
🚨WrestleMania Sunday spoilers🚨
Lucha Logan… yeah that’s a thing
Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz
Rey got his mask back
Couldn’t have said it better
Seth Rollins is headed to the grandest stage of them all
Omos defeated The Viking Raiders
The All Mighty is back
The Giant vs The All Mighty on the grandest stage of them all???
Dana and Reggie getting hitched
Double wedding?
Pastor Truth?
Roman looks to make the final move
Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Queen Zelina, Carmella, Natalya and Shayna Baszler
Look back at “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s career
The record will be set straight this Saturday
It is official
Bianca went full Brutus Beefcake
Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss
Is AJ Styles ready?
Styles seemed ready
No Contest
RK-Bro laid out The Street Profits
