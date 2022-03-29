WrestleMania Monday Results: RAW and SmackDown Superstars collided, The All Mighty Returned and more 3.28.29

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW was rebranded as WrestleMania Monday and emanated from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions collided, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns came face to face and so much more.

Here are the full results:

🚨WrestleMania Sunday spoilers🚨

Lucha Logan… yeah that’s a thing

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz

Rey got his mask back

Couldn’t have said it better

Seth Rollins is headed to the grandest stage of them all

1 Gallery 1 Images

Omos defeated The Viking Raiders

The All Mighty is back

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Giant vs The All Mighty on the grandest stage of them all???

Dana and Reggie getting hitched





Double wedding?

Pastor Truth?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Roman looks to make the final move

1 Gallery 1 Images

Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Queen Zelina, Carmella, Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Look back at “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s career

The record will be set straight this Saturday

It is official

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bianca went full Brutus Beefcake

Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss

Is AJ Styles ready?

Styles seemed ready

1 Gallery 1 Images

No Contest

RK-Bro laid out The Street Profits

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!