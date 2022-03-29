Skip to main content
WrestleMania Monday Results: RAW and SmackDown Superstars collided, The All Mighty Returned and more 3.28.29

Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW was rebranded as WrestleMania Monday and emanated from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions collided, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns came face to face and so much more.

Here are the full results: 

🚨WrestleMania Sunday spoilers🚨

Lucha Logan… yeah that’s a thing

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz 

Rey got his mask back 

Couldn’t have said it better 

Seth Rollins is headed to the grandest stage of them all 

Omos defeated The Viking Raiders 

The All Mighty is back

The Giant vs The All Mighty on the grandest stage of them all???

Dana and Reggie getting hitched 


Double wedding?

Pastor Truth?

Roman looks to make the final move

Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Queen Zelina, Carmella, Natalya and Shayna Baszler 

Look back at “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s career

The record will be set straight this Saturday 

It is official 

Bianca went full Brutus Beefcake

Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss

Is AJ Styles ready?

Styles seemed ready

No Contest

RK-Bro laid out The Street Profits

