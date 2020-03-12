During the press conference by the City of Tampa, Mayor Castor at 11 AM EST said on #coronavirus possibly canceling events like #Wrestlemania36: "We don't have to take immediate action for events weeks down the road." Later on, he said that the city would announce their decision on big events at 2:30 pm EST.

On March 9 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in the state. At 12:30 pm EST the Florida Governor declared that all mass gatherings in Florida in the next 30 days should be postponed or canceled.

“Right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks,” The Hillsborough Commissioner Les Miller said at a press conference this afternoon. “We came to the conclusion that at this point, we don’t want to pull that plug. However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if WWE was going to do anything at all. If they don’t, at that point, I will suggest that we do come together for an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that particular point in time.”

All events in the metro Detroit area have officially been canceled including the Evolve show this weekend. Not sure when WWE is going to officially announce Smackdown canceled.