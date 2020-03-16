WrestleMania Plans Altered by Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus has become a global pandemic that has brought continual announcements of alterations to our every day life. Many thought it was simply a matter of time before WWE's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, was effected.

WWE released a statement today reading:

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream LIVE on Sunday, April 5 at 7pm ET on the WWE Network. The show can also be purchased on Pay Per View.

Only essentially personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania"

Along with this alteration, WWE has cancelled all AXXESS and fan events.

This story goes beyond simply WrestleMania as this week has become the largest week of the year for WWE and independent wrestling shows. Many shows will likely be effected by this announcement and the Coronavirus Pandemic.

