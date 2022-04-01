WrestleMania SmackDown Preview: WrestleMania Go Home Show 4.1.22

Last week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw four women from the fatal four way tag title match face off, Intercontinental Champion Ricochet tangled with Los Lotharios and so much more.

Tonight is the last and final stop for WrestleMania as the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line in a triple match and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will take center stage as a multitude of Superstars step into the squared circle to collide for the honor of claiming this year’s coveted trophy as part of WrestleMania SmackDown. The annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was introduced at WrestleMania 30 in honor of late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. It will begin with all participants in the squared circle at the same time, and competitors are eliminated once they are thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. The last man remaining is the victor. The list of participants includes (so far): Apollo Crews Commander Azeez Erik and Ivar of the Viking Raiders Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business United States Champion Finn Balor Damian Priest Robert Roode Jinder Mahal Shanky R-Truth Mansoor Madcap Moss Reggie Drew Gulak Akira Tozawa Don’t miss all the action of the Special WrestleMania SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - After Humberto and Angel used nefarious means to help each other score back-to-back Championship Contender’s victories over Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, the titleholder personally asked WWE Official Adam Pearce to give both members of Los Lotharios a championship opportunity against him in a Triple Threat Match. Don’t miss the title showdown as part of WrestleMania SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - On WrestleMania Raw, Happy Corbin's swift retreat from a Handicap Match paved the way for Drew McIntyre to get the win over him and Madcap Moss. Immediately after the bell, however, Corbin attacked the The Scottish Warrior from behind, hit End of Days and stole his beloved sword Angela! Now, just one day before battling The Scottish Warrior on WrestleMania Saturday, the brash Corbin will welcome his speciel guest Angela onto another episode of "Happy Talk." In a move that is sure to draw the ire of his adversary, will Happy Corbin even make it to The Grandest Stage of Them All? Don't miss a special WrestleMania SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!