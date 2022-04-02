WrestleMania SmackDown Results 4.1.22

Tonight was the final stop on the road to WrestleMania for the blue brand, SmackDown. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal took place as well as the Intercontinental Championship was on the line in a triple threat.

Here are the full results:

Madcap Moss won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Ricochet defeated Angel and Humberto to retain the Intercontinental Championship

A look back at the build toward The KO Show with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella

A look into Ronda Rousey’s training camp

Ronda gave comments ahead of tomorrow’s clash

A glimpse into Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey

What’s cool?

The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time

Austin Theory and The Usos defeated United States Champion Finn Bálor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs

A taste of what’s to come tomorrow

