Skip to main content
WrestleMania SmackDown Results 4.1.22

WrestleMania SmackDown Results 4.1.22

Tonight was the final stop on the road to WrestleMania for the blue brand, SmackDown. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal took place as well as the Intercontinental Championship was on the line in a triple threat. 

Here are the full results:

A2E51817-5F7B-4AAC-9C94-14A286CAA5BF
1
Gallery
1 Images

Madcap Moss won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal 

BC4A5F02-AD13-4266-AD87-1D4A5D279F43
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ricochet defeated Angel and Humberto to retain the Intercontinental Championship 

A look back at the build toward The KO Show with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella 

A look into Ronda Rousey’s training camp

Ronda gave comments ahead of tomorrow’s clash 

A glimpse into Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey

What’s cool?

The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time

Austin Theory and The Usos defeated United States Champion Finn Bálor, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs 

3C16726C-98F8-4F4A-9903-681F43209098
1
Gallery
1 Images

A taste of what’s to come tomorrow 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

9F32BA2A-7921-415C-80D5-822544ED9503
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WrestleMania SmackDown Results 4.1.22

BC4A5F02-AD13-4266-AD87-1D4A5D279F43
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WrestleMania SmackDown Preview: WrestleMania Go Home Show 4.1.22

9215F39E-3607-44BE-B485-F2A046C6A8D6
WWE NXT

NXT Stand and Deliver Predictions

43ABF7F1-4D42-43F8-BE28-16879B4B2640
WWE News

WrestleMania 38 Stage Revealed With The Help of Dude Perfect

599619AE-68FF-4398-83A9-D6943C004383
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Final build for Stand and Deliver, The return of Raquel Gonzalez and Cameron Grimes qualifies for the North American Championship Ladder Match 3.29.22

2B4B9ECD-CDA1-4E6B-B806-FB0DB8DACE09
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Stand and Deliver Go Home Show 3.29.22

0B1C3F29-33CA-4019-AAAB-26315A2928D5
WWE Monday Night RAW

WrestleMania Monday Results: RAW and SmackDown Superstars collided, The All Mighty Returned and more 3.28.29

565A6CF7-D060-4738-89F5-2AD413420B9C
WWE News

Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins is headed to WrestleMania