WWE and ESPN looks to have possibly began a new partnership this past Sunday that could turn into a lot more according to rumors. With the rumors aside of the two working together moving forward with Big 4 PPV events, WrestleMania 30 aired on ESPN this past Sunday. A show that happened six years ago and is included on the WWE Network on-demand.

It was unsure how viewership would be for the show however it actually did quite well. The replay of a universally beloved WrestleMania on Sunday night did 839,000 viewers. This is a great number for the show considering what other live wrestling shows do during the week that aren't named Raw or Smackdown. It's worth noting that ESPN will continue airing WrestleMania's until WrestleMania 36 happens on April 4th and 5th.

Monday Night Raw took a slight drop from it's Monday Night dominance this week. The show finished with a 3rd ranking being just the second time this year it wasn't on top of Monday Nights. Raw has finished first every other week this year except once during the NCAAF National Championship.

The show featured a tremendous promo from Seth Rollins as well as Randy Orton. The show also featured a tag match with Andrade and Garza who will be taking on the Street Profits for the titles at WrestleMania. The show averaged 2 million viewers and actually dropped under 2 million for the third hour.