WrestleMania 37 Week Of Events

It was announced this morning by the LA Times and we covered it here on Wrestling News World as well that WrestleMania 37 will be in Los Angeles, California. This will be the fifth time that the Los Angeles area has hosted the WrestleMania event.



Since it has been confirmed other dates for events and locations have also been released:

25/03/2021 – WWE Hall Of Fame (Staples Center)

26/03/2021 – SmackDown (Staples Center)

27/03/2021 – NXT TakeOver (Staples Center)

28/03/2021 – Wrestlemania 37 (SoFi Stadium)

29/03/2021 – RAW (Staples Center)

It is interesting that the Hall of Fame, Smackdown, Raw and Takeover will all be inside the Staples Center. The capacity for a wrestling event inside the Staples Center is 21,000.



What are your thoughts on the announcement for WrestleMania 37 as well as the over events that have been announced for 2021? Let me know on Twitter@awesomephinatic.