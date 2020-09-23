Wrestling Legend & Iconic Tag Wrestler Animal Of The Road Warriors Passes Away

This morning it was first tweeted by Hulk Hogan that Road Warrior Animal had passed away and confirmed by his younger brother. This comes nearly 17 years after the passing of his former tag team partner Road Warrior Hawk. Considered by many to be the greatest tag team to have ever graced the ring, Animal had accomplished nearly everything in wrestling that could be accomplished in tag team wrestling.



You can see tweets from Hulk Hogan and Tommy Dreamer below mourning the loss of their friend and former colleague, as well as confirmation from Animal's twitter account as well..

We at Wrestling News World are extremely sad for this loss, we wish all the best for the Laurinaitis family.