Wrestling Legend Tracy Smothers Passed Away at 58

It was announced earlier today that wrestling legend Tracy Smothers passed away today at the young age of 58.

He was best known for his time in Florida Championship Wrestling as he teamed up with Steve Armstong. The Tennessee native would then make his way to WCW along with Armstong and would be embroiled in a long term feud with The Fabulous Freebrids. He would also hwve a run in WWE and ECW against the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H.

He would go on to win multiple championships but most notably in WCW and ECW as a tag team champion with partners Steve Armstong and Little Guido.

Here is an article from WWE with many superstars expressing their condolences:

We at Wrestling News World express our condolences to Tracey Smothers family and friends

