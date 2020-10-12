WWE 2020 Draft Day Two Preview (10/12/20)

Last week we saw six person tag team action from the women and in the main event. We also saw Ali reveal himself as the leader of RETRIBUTION. The WWE 2020 Draft kicked off this past Friday and we saw some BLOCKBUSTER picks as Seth, Murphy, BelAir, and The Mysterios all drafted to SmackDown. The draft concludes tonight. Who will find themselves a new home???

Here is everything advertised for tonight's show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Dual-Brand #1 Contender's Battle Royal:

Preview (via WWE) - Is anyone ready for Asuka? Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown will step up to prove it this Monday in a Dual-Brand Battle Royal with a future Raw Women's Championship opportunity on the line. Which Superstar — from which brand?! — be the last woman standing to earn a Title Match against The Empress?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

RETRIBUTION's leader Ali speaks:

Preview (via WWE) - Mustafa Ali shocked the WWE Universe last Monday by revealing he was the leader of RETRIBUTION. Speculation has been running rampant, but we will hear directly from the source as Ali speaks on Raw. So what will Ali have to say?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kevin Owens vs Aleister Black(No Disqualification Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Kevin Owens and Aleister Black have been at odds since Black returned and attacked Owens on the KO Show on Aug. 24. From battling inside Raw Underground to surprise Black Mass attacks, this rivalry has been brutal. It will get more intense live this Monday on Raw when they collide in a No Disqualification Match. Which brawler will have his hand raised?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Seth Rollins Bids Farewell to RAW:

Preview (via WWE) - Seth Rollins was Raw's first overall pick of the 2016 WWE Brand Extension Draft. In the four years since, Rollins has been a mainstay on Mondays and even had the nickname "The Monday Night Messiah." But on the first night of the WWE Draft, SmackDown selected Rollins, bringing his time on Raw to a close. The Monday Night Messiah will be live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network to say goodbye and give his thoughts on the future of Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!