WWE 2020 Draft Day One Preview (10/9/20)

WWE announced at Clash of Champions that the draft was coming back this year. The draft kicks off tonight and ends next week on RAW.

Here is everything advertised for Day One of the WWE Draft:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bayley vs Sasha Banks(WWE Smackdown Women's Championship):

Preview (via WWE) - Sasha Banks doesn’t want to just take Bayley’s title; The Boss wants to end her. The Boss will have her first in-ring opportunity with her former best friend since Bayley’s shocking attack on Banks after the pair failed to regain the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Two Beltz Banks and Bayley Dos Straps were on top of the world as “The Golden Role Models” of WWE this summer. Then a string of losses over SummerSlam weekend derailed their dominance. Bayley still holds her precious SmackDown Women’s Title, but she lost her best friend in the process. After Bayley’s first ruthless steel chair attack on her former best friend, the titleholder explained she was using Banks the whole time to help her reach the summit of WWE. Another steel chair attack from Bayley enraged an injured Banks enough to return the favor at WWE Clash of Champions. Then last week on SmackDown, The Boss let Bayley know she’s coming for her title and so much more. Will Banks end Bayley’s historic title reign and get her desired payback? Or will Bayley reach a new level of brutality in taking down The Boss?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Big E vs Sheamus(Falls Count Anywhere Match):

Preview (via WWE) - Big E and Sheamus are set for a punishing Falls Count Anywhere Match on Friday Night SmackDown. The New Day member has been chasing a fight with The Celtic Warrior anywhere he can find it after Sheamus’ heinous parking lot attack. Big E attempted to return the favor in the WWE ThunderDome loading area, but Sheamus escaped by throwing a security guard into the fire. Big E emerged victorious in the pair’s in-ring encounter at WWE Payback, but now the fight will sprawl throughout the arena. Will Big E keep his singles run rolling in a grueling showdown with Sheamus?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Otis set to defend his Money in the Bank Contract in Court:

Preview (via WWE) - The Workin’ Man Superstar heads to court this Friday, as Otis is set to defend his Money in the Bank contract. The Miz & John Morrison have schemed for weeks on how to take the coveted contract from the Heavy Machinery Superstar. The outspoken duo has attempted a number of heists, gotten Mandy Rose traded to Raw, and now resorted to legal action to try to pry the contract from Mr. Money in the Bank.

Kevin Owens vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt:

Preview (via WWE) - The Fiend came calling for Kevin Owens, and KO isn’t backing down. Owens will look to bring the fight to the blue brand and his demonic opponent in a huge showdown ahead of the WWE Draft. The Raw Superstar brought “The KO Show” to SmackDown last week with Alexa Bliss as the special guest. As Owens questioned Bliss about her recent infatuation with The Fiend, the monstrous figure crashed the set and delivered a Mandible Claw to the unsuspecting host. Bray Wyatt received a return invitation to “The KO Show” on Raw to help explain The Fiend’s actions, but he instead taught his upcoming opponent a lesson on friendship from The Firefly Fun House instead. Can Owens walk into the darkness and emerge with a win over The Fiend? Or will HE claim another victim in his reign of terror?

1 Gallery 1 Images

WWE 2020 Draft:

Preview (via WWE) - The WWE Draft will get underway this Friday, Oct. 9 on SmackDown and conclude Monday, Oct. 12 on Raw. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will once again preside over both nights of selections. As reported by FOX Sports, the rules and Superstar pools have now been finalized for the 2020 WWE Draft. You can check out the draft rules and pools here.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!