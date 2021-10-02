WWE 2021 Draft Night One Results 10.1.21

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown was Night One of the 2021 WWE Draft. If you weren’t able to watch the show then I’m here to give all the draft results.
Tonight we had four rounds of the draft. We saw The New Day split up again just like in last year’s draft. We also saw a champion switch brands and two selected from NXT.
Here is the full night one draft results:
Round One:
Roman Reigns, Universal Champion and overall #1 draft pick
Big E, WWE Champion
Charlotte Flair, RAW Women’s Champion
Bianca BelAir
Round Two:
Drew McIntyre
RKBro, RAW Tag Team Champions
The New Day
Edge, WWE Hall of Famer
Round Three:
Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss
Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
Hit Row
Keith “Bearcat” Lee
Round Four:
Naomi
Rey & Dominik Mysterio
Jeff Hardy
Austin Theory
The draft will continue on this Monday on Monday Night RAW for night two.
