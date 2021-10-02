October 2, 2021
WWE 2021 Draft Night One Results 10.1.21
WWE 2021 Draft Night One Results 10.1.21

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown was Night One of the 2021 WWE Draft. If you weren’t able to watch the show then I’m here to give all the draft results.

Tonight we had four rounds of the draft. We saw The New Day split up again just like in last year’s draft. We also saw a champion switch brands and two selected from NXT. 

Here is the full night one draft results:

Round One:

Roman Reigns, Universal Champion and overall #1 draft pick

Big E, WWE Champion

Charlotte Flair, RAW Women’s Champion

Bianca BelAir 

Round Two:

Drew McIntyre 

RKBro, RAW Tag Team Champions

The New Day

Edge, WWE Hall of Famer

Round Three:

Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss 

Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions 

Hit Row 

Keith “Bearcat” Lee

Round Four:

Naomi

Rey & Dominik Mysterio 

Jeff Hardy

Austin Theory

The draft will continue on this Monday on Monday Night RAW for night two. 

