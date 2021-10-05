October 5, 2021
WWE 2021 Draft Night Two Results 10.4.21
Publish date:

WWE 2021 Draft Night Two Results 10.4.21

Author:

Tonight on Monday Night RAW the WWE 2021 Draft continued for night two. 

We saw some big time draft picks and some NXT call ups. If you didn’t catch night two of the draft then this article is your recap. 

Here are the full night two draft picks:

Round 1:

F7DD914F-8D3C-410F-BBA1-5B6C1FA426CF
1
Gallery
1 Images

Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion

4046BFB6-6551-4584-935B-039BB14E40AD
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Usos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions

82F20C2D-F8A8-4366-B2DA-8AB3F7CAEA83
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bobby Lashley w/MVP

A2EC44CE-7F64-46F8-BC1D-104C981F12F0
1
Gallery
1 Images

Sasha Banks 

Round 2: 

0BA1E11C-4FB7-43B8-9BB4-905C2D17973C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Seth DRIPPIN Rollins 

27ABAE17-85AB-4B12-A086-F589F6A0316B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Kingsuke Nakamura, Intercontinental Champion & Rick Boogs 

7B5AC87A-B9F5-4024-A679-7B1C35D5DC74
1
Gallery
1 Images

Damian Priest, United States Champion

96BD244D-20A7-44CC-BA15-99082FFE1F91
1
Gallery
1 Images

Sheamus 

Round 3:

F1921A65-A89C-4BA7-9F6A-7CCD26869EAC
1
Gallery
1 Images

AJ Styles & Omos

0A10CCDF-037A-4B89-83DC-5F0A8ED4755D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Shayna Baszler 

0F6BC282-3A2E-462C-AE46-AF41398CCA21
1
Gallery
1 Images

Kevin Owens

8E696FFC-9F5D-4D82-A34A-ABF96857F4C9
1
Gallery
1 Images

Xia Li 

Round 4:

E937D361-9F3D-433C-B799-304CF8698501
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Street Profits 

CCEB2650-7795-4BE2-A711-E858160C8EAC
1
Gallery
1 Images

Viking Raiders

A4068973-F57C-40CE-9CF5-C6399FC6C24B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Finn Bálor

07035DA6-FAB8-4EF0-A66B-B1BD1DBC50A7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ricochet

Round 5:

1BB3DB2B-D94B-4B75-8D97-808C08CB6951
1
Gallery
1 Images

Karrion Kross 

C4C81223-C66B-4F70-AE82-FFBBE80BB944
1
Gallery
1 Images

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo 

48462581-0C58-4696-85B5-AC89DDECEB05
1
Gallery
1 Images

Alexa Bliss 

73B68558-FA3B-477F-8F72-571B94B0CDC8
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ceasro

Round 6:

3D2EE1CD-F502-4D56-A8F1-2271764371AB
1
Gallery
1 Images

Carmella

C154C5F8-EFC3-4129-B01A-705AC150DEB7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Ridge Holland

8CFBF4A0-8152-48B7-9696-C0093725ACAC
1
Gallery
1 Images

Gable Stevenson, NCAA Division I and Pan American Champion

DC0C8745-A364-4250-AD88-6CE5B808642B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Sami Zayn

RAW Talk Draft Picks:

RAW:

FD7702BD-9ECD-47B6-8161-499A4A6AF7E0
1
Gallery
1 Images

SmackDown:

3C0DFE3A-7D41-4CD0-B297-463A40AA17FD
1
Gallery
1 Images

Here is a look at the new rosters after the draft. The new rosters will go into effective on Friday October 22nd which is the night after Crown Jewel:

0B19852A-5D54-4F1E-8F59-72A89DD1D883

1 / 2

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

0C678D83-150C-495A-8C19-99F714741F58
WWE

WWE 2021 Draft Night Two Results 10.4.21

231B0EBF-8DBD-4A59-91B3-E2051B9DDBCE
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary - DRAFT NIGHT! (10.04.21)

0C678D83-150C-495A-8C19-99F714741F58
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WWE 2021 Draft Night Two 10.4.21

7EB28511-1510-42F2-841F-319D3D6BC0EE
WWE

Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Sits Down with It’s My Wrestling Podcast

WWE News

WWE Announces The Return of The King of the Ring and Debut of The Queen of the Ring Tournaments

DDE6BA2A-8237-48AB-89AF-6BD830299E54
WWE

WWE 2021 Draft Night One Results 10.1.21

20210930_SD_MatchPrev_Draft_FC_Tonight--8e97d9bf50b0ae11b8e17b14abdec030
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE Coverage and Commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan - DRAFT NIGHT (10.01.21)

30A758D5-8D66-41BD-9568-6DF81CE348BA
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Women’s Triple Threat Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel