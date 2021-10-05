WWE 2021 Draft Night Two Results 10.4.21

Tonight on Monday Night RAW the WWE 2021 Draft continued for night two.

We saw some big time draft picks and some NXT call ups. If you didn’t catch night two of the draft then this article is your recap.

Here are the full night two draft picks:

Round 1:

Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion

The Usos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Bobby Lashley w/MVP

Sasha Banks

Round 2:

Seth DRIPPIN Rollins

Kingsuke Nakamura, Intercontinental Champion & Rick Boogs

Damian Priest, United States Champion

Sheamus

Round 3:

AJ Styles & Omos

Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens

Xia Li

Round 4:

The Street Profits

Viking Raiders

Finn Bálor

Ricochet

Round 5:

Karrion Kross

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Alexa Bliss

Ceasro

Round 6:

Carmella

Ridge Holland

Gable Stevenson, NCAA Division I and Pan American Champion

Sami Zayn

RAW Talk Draft Picks:

RAW:

SmackDown:

Here is a look at the new rosters after the draft. The new rosters will go into effective on Friday October 22nd which is the night after Crown Jewel:

