WWE 2021 Draft Night Two Results 10.4.21

Tonight on Monday Night RAW the WWE 2021 Draft continued for night two.
We saw some big time draft picks and some NXT call ups. If you didn’t catch night two of the draft then this article is your recap.
Here are the full night two draft picks:
Round 1:
Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion
The Usos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions
Bobby Lashley w/MVP
Sasha Banks
Round 2:
Seth DRIPPIN Rollins
Kingsuke Nakamura, Intercontinental Champion & Rick Boogs
Damian Priest, United States Champion
Sheamus
Round 3:
AJ Styles & Omos
Shayna Baszler
Kevin Owens
Xia Li
Round 4:
The Street Profits
Viking Raiders
Finn Bálor
Ricochet
Round 5:
Karrion Kross
Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
Alexa Bliss
Ceasro
Round 6:
Carmella
Ridge Holland
Gable Stevenson, NCAA Division I and Pan American Champion
Sami Zayn
RAW Talk Draft Picks:
RAW:
SmackDown:
Here is a look at the new rosters after the draft. The new rosters will go into effective on Friday October 22nd which is the night after Crown Jewel:
