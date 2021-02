WWE 2021 Royal Rumble Match Entry and Elimination Orders

Tonight was the 34th annual Royal Rumble event. Tonight we saw three title matches and two Royal Rumble matches.

Tonight I bring you the daunting task of giving you the entry and elimination order.

Here is the entry order for the Women’s Royal Rumble:

1- Bayley

2- Naomi

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3- Bianca BelAir

4- Billie Kay

5- Shotzi Blackheart

6- Shayna Baszler

7- Toni Storm

8- Jillian Hall

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

9- Ruby Riott

10- Victoria

11- Peyton Royce

12- Santana Garrett

13- Liv Morgan

14- Rhea Ripley

15- Charlotte Flair

16- Dana Brooke

17- Torrie Wilson

18- Lacey Evans

19- Mickie James

20- Nikki Cross

21- Alicia Fox

22- Mandy Rose

23- Dakota Kai

24- Carmella

25- Tamina

26- Lana

27- Alexa Bliss

28- Ember Moon

29- Nia Jax

30- Natalya

Here is the Elimination order for the Women’s Royal Rumble:

Shayna eliminated Shotzi Blackheart

Billie Kay eliminated Jillian Hall

Riott Squad eliminated Billie Kay

Rhea eliminated Toni Storm

Shayna eliminated Victoria

Rhea eliminated Santana Garrett

Bayley eliminated Ruby Riott

Peyton Royce eliminated Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley eliminated Dana Brooke

Charlotte Flair eliminated Peyton Royce

Shayna eliminated Torrie Wilson

Bianca BelAir eliminated Bayley

Alicia Fox pinned R-Truth to win the 24/7 Title

Mandy Rose eliminated Alicia Fox

R-Truth pinned Alicia Fox to win back the 24/7 Title

Lacey Evans eliminated Mickie James

Rhea Ripley eliminated Dakota Kai

Rhea Ripley eliminated Mandy Rose

Carmella eliminated Nikki Cross

Naomi eliminated Carmella

Rhea eliminated Alexa Bliss

Shayna Baszler eliminated Lacey Evans

Nia Jax eliminated Ember Moon

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax eliminated Naomi

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax eliminated Tamina

Nia Jax eliminated Shayna Baszler

Lana eliminated Nia Jax

Natalya eliminated Lana

Bianca eliminated Natalya

The Final Three: Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca BelAir

Rhea Ripley and Bianca BelAir eliminated Charlotte Flair

Bianca BelAir eliminated Rhea Ripley

Bianca BelAir wins the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

1 Gallery 1 Images

Here is the entry order for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

1- WWE Hall of Famer Edge

2- Randy Orton

3- Sami Zayn

4- Mustafa Ali

5- Jeff Hardy

6- Dolph Ziggler

7- Shinsuke Nakamura

8- Carlito

9- Xavier Woods

10- Big E

11- John Morrison

12- Ricochet

13- Elias

14- Damian Priest

15- The Miz

16- Riddle

17- Daniel Bryan

18- Kane

19- King Corbin

20- Otis

21- Dominik Mysterio

22- Bobby Lashley

23- The Hurricane

24- Christian

25- AJ Styles

26- Rey Mysterio

27- Sheamus

28- Ceasro

29- Seth Rollins

30- Braun Strowman

Here is the elimination order for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Dolph Ziggler eliminated Jeff Hardy

Big E and Xavier Woods eliminated Sami Zayn

Mustafa Ali eliminated Xavier Woods

Big E eliminated Mustafa Ali

Elias eliminated Carlito

Damian Priest eliminated Elias

Damian Priest eliminated The Miz and John Morrison

Kane eliminated Dolph Ziggler

Kane eliminated Ricochet

Damian Priest eliminated Kane

King Corbin eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura

King Corbin eliminated Otis

Dominik Mysterio eliminated King Corbin

Bobby Lashley eliminated Dominik Mysterio

Bobby Lashley eliminated Damian Priest

Big E and Bobby Lashley eliminated The Hurricane

Christian, Big E, Riddle, and Daniel Bryan eliminated Bobby Lashley

Omos eliminated Big E

Omos eliminated Rey Mysterio

Braun Strowman eliminated Ceasro

Braun Strowman eliminated Sheamus

Braun Strowman eliminated Styles

Seth Rollins eliminated Daniel Bryan

Seth Rollins eliminated Riddle

The final five was Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Christian, Edge, and Randy Orton

Seth Rollins eliminated Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins eliminated Christian

Edge eliminated Seth Rollins

Edge eliminated Randy Orton

Edge ran the gauntlet by starting the match at #1 and won the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble Match