WWE 2022 Royal Rumble Entrant Tracker

Happy new year to all of our readers. Now that the Day 1 premium live event is behind us we are officially in Royal Rumble season.

As superstars will begin declaring themselves in the Rumble we over at Wrestling News World will keep you up to date and track of each and every entrant.

2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Entrants:

Celebrities:

Johnny Knoxville (Announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Monday Night RAW:

Streets Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins announced on January 3rd edition of Monday Night RAW)

The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio announced on January 3rd edition of Monday Night RAW)

Austin Theory (handpicked by Mr. McMahon on January 3rd edition of Monday Night RAW)

Friday Night SmackDown:

Sheamus (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants:

Legends/Forbidden Door:

Bella Twins (Brie & Nikki announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Michelle McCool (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Mickie James (you can check out more on this entrant I here. Announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Kelly Kelly (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Lita (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Summer Rae (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Monday Night RAW:

Rhea Ripley (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Nikki ASH (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Carmella (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Queen Zelina (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Tamina (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Friday Night SmackDown:

Shotzi (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Natalya (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Aliyah (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Shayna Baszler (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

Naomi (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair (announced on January 7th edition of Friday Night SmackDown)

