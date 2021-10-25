WWE 2022 Tentative PPV Schedule Revealed

Today WWE revealed their tentative 2022 PPV schedule.

The big news to come out of the announcement is that WrestleMania 38 will again be a two night spectacular. Night One will take place on April 2nd with Night Two taking place on April 3rd.

Travel Packages for WrestleMania will go on sale Monday November 8th at 12pm est.

Here is the full schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 1 – Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, Jan. 29 – Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8 – Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Saturday, Nov. 26 – Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

Fans interested in up-to-date ticket information for 2022 WWE pay-per-view events can register at wwe.com/2022-PPV.

The February and October PPVs will be announced at a later date as well as the location for the September 3rd or 4th show.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!