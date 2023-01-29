WWE 2023 Royal Rumble Results and Recap: Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley won the Men’s and Women’s Rumbles, Bianca Retained and The Bloodline imploded 1.28.23

Tonight was the 36th annual and it emanated from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. 30 men and 30 women vied for a championship opportunity at WrestleMania Hollywood, for the first time ever a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match and more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Guess who’s back?

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble

2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Entrant Order:

2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Elimination Order:

Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match

The Royal Rumble attendance

Bianca BelAir defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the RAW Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble match

2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Entrant’s Order:

2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Elimination Order:

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Sami, what have you done?

The Honorary Uce is excommunicated from The Bloodline. What does this mean for Jey Uso?