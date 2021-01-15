WWE 205 Live Preview: The Dusty Classic continues with more First Round Action

Tonight the Dusty Rhodes Classic continues as two more first round matches take place.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - The 205 Live Universe is indeed in for a treat when Dain (who we don’t believe meets the 205-and-under criteria) makes an ultra-rare appearance on the purple brand for this special first-round match. As for Dain’s partner, Maverick is making a homecoming of sorts, as he used to serve as the brand’s Commissioner, occasionally competed on 205 Live, and famously instilled a thrilling 16-man tournament that culminated at WrestleMania 34 with the crowning of a new Cruiserweight Champion.

The unlikely tandem will be tasked with the challenge of upending Curt Stallion and August Grey, longtime friends who have taken 205 Live by storm with several impressive victories as a tandem and as singles competitors. Both dazzled the WWE Universe in a Fatal 5-Way Match to determine who would receive a future NXT Cruiserweight Title opportunity, and Stallion prevailed with a win in that edge-of-your-seat bout.

Preview (via WWE) - Speaking of victories, they’ve come in no small amount for Wilde and Mendoza ever since they linked up with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar to form Legado del Fantasma. In addition to picking up wins over the likes of Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Tony Nese, they’ve routinely displayed a newfound mean streak in the form of post-match attacks and savage parking lot beatdowns.

Throughout their WWE tenure, The Bollywood Boyz have competed across 205 Live, NXT, Raw and SmackDown, and while the veterans are no strangers to grandstanding during their elaborate entrances, they’re plenty capable of focusing on the task at hand once the bell rings, as they proved with a recent win against Ever-Rise.

Which tandems will advance to the second round of the prestigious Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic? Tune in to 205 Live, streaming this Friday at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network to find out!

