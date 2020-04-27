WWE 2K Announce Upcoming Release Of New Game Battlegrounds

WWE 2K have today announced the release of their next game in the form of WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

In contrast to the WWE 2K series fans are used to the Battlegrounds game will be an arcade style game therefore won't replace this years what should have been WWE2K21.

The good news for WWE and gaming fans is WWE 2K having taken on board all of the feedback following issues with WWE 2K20 and look set to take their time to ensure their next release in the WWE2K series provides a gaming experience that the fans deserve.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Please see below for the full details:-