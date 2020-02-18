WWE Announce Participants For Womens Elimination Chamber

Via their official twitter page, WWE on Fox have broken the news of who will be entering this year's RAW Womens Elimination Chamber, with the winner going on to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the RAW Womens Championship.

The 6 participants announced are as follows: Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Natalya. It is interesting to see Ruby announced for such a high profile match only 1 week after returning from a lengthy injury lay off. It is also worth noting that Shayna Baszler has not officially been named a full time member of the RAW roster yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Who do you think will win and go on to face Becky Lynch? Let us know in the comments!