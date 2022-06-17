WWE announced Vince McMahon to appear on June 17 edition Friday Night SmackDown

This morning the wrestling world was shocked to the core as WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon voluntarily stepped down from his position and that his daughter Stephanie McMahon will served as the Interim CEO and Interim Chairwoman.

It was just announced that Vince McMahon will be appearing on tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What will Mr. McMahon have to say when he addresses the WWE Universe?

Tune into Friday Night SmackDown tonight on FOX 8/7c.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!