WWE Announces 3 Participants For NXT Championship Match Qualifier

Last Wednesday night on NXT, the Black & Gold brand’s General Manager, William Regal announced that next week, there will be a 5-man gauntlet match to determine the #1 contender for Finn Balor’s NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver on October 4th.

WWE has since officially named Kushida, Cameron Grimes and Kyle O’Reilly as 3 of the 5 participants, thus far.

