At noon today Vince McMahon spoke with talent and other employees of WWE and let them know that there would be cuts. In those cuts he spoke that some talent would be let go. In a tweet just dropped by WWE they announced the following talents have been released from their deals:



Drake Maverick



Curt Hawkins

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



Karl Anderson

EC3



Lio Rush

Stay tuned as more cuts are expected from the company