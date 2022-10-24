WWE Announces Elimination Chamber 2023 Location

Today WWE announced that the demonic structure of the Elimination Chamber will make a trip to the Great White North next year on February 18, 2023.

The Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada will play host to the premium live event as well as the go home show for Friday Night SmackDown on Friday February 17, 2023.

Combo tickets will become available on Friday November 18 at 10 am ET while the individual tickets will become available on Friday December 2 at 10 am ET.

