Skip to main content
WWE Announces Elimination Chamber 2023 Location

WWE Announces Elimination Chamber 2023 Location

Today WWE announced that the demonic structure of the Elimination Chamber will make a trip to the Great White North next year on February 18, 2023. 

The Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada will play host to the premium live event as well as the go home show for Friday Night SmackDown on Friday February 17, 2023.

Combo tickets will become available on Friday November 18 at 10 am ET while the individual tickets will become available on Friday December 2 at 10 am ET. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

D0AFE0F8-E61F-4E4C-8181-1CA4AE48083F
WWE News

WWE Announces Elimination Chamber 2023 Location

0050AD82-82C3-4A84-9FA7-AC08E1DA3253
WWE NXT

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results and Recap 10.22.22

09BA98F9-D1A5-4487-8990-31AF36EFD0C9
WWE NXT 2.0

New NXT North American Champion Crowned at NXT Halloween Havoc 10.22.22

7028F325-63D6-4B54-8BAB-DD30DD8BDF27
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Halloween Havoc Preview 10.22.22

9E5D832B-6785-4F3F-8F30-2531A29FE18A
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results and Recap 10.21.22

5BCC873B-112D-4797-BB6B-B68234AD9F1A
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 10.21.22

B5EEA0B5-FB08-47FB-8EEA-AE3019741450
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Results and Recap 10.18.22

7855974B-EBE2-47C7-9E9D-C9EE2408BE2F
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview: Halloween Havoc Go Home Show 10.18.22