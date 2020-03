The WWE announced earlier this morning that Jushin Thunder Liger would be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame. The wrestling legend announced his retirement this year and will no longer wrestle. You can see many of his classics that WWE tweeted about on the WWE network.

He will join the following names in the class of 2020.



- The NWO

- Batista

- British Bulldog

- The Bella Twins

- JBL