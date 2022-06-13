WWE announces location for Extreme Rules Premium Live Event

WWE has announced that this year’s Extreme Rules premium live event will take place on October 8, 2022 from the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The news was first reported by “The Philadelphia Inquirer.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday July 15 at 10 a.m. EST via www.wellsfargocenterphilly.com. Click here to learn about when the tickets will be available for presale.

