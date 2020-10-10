WWE Announces Next Round Of Draft Picks

Earlier this morning on WWE Network’s ‘Talking Smack’, the company announced the 5th and final round of draft picks for Friday night’s pool of superstars.

The picks are as follows:

RAW - Humberto Carrillo

SmackDown - Murphy

RAW - Drew Gulak

SmackDown - Kalisto

RAW - Tucker

The WWE Draft will conclude during this coming Monday night’s edition of RAW.

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@FariaWCSB)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!