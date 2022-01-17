WWE Announces Return to Jeddah And Bringing The Elimination Chamber

Today WWE announced that they will be returning to Jeddah on Saturday February 19 with the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

While at the time nothing else for the event has been confirmed yet I assume that more details will come forth after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday January 29.

Here is the official Twitter announcement from WWE:

