WWE Announces STACKED SmackDown Lineup For Next Friday - #SmackDown

After tonight's SmackDown broadcast, WWE announced several matches for an absolutely STACKED night of action, next Friday.

If you missed any of tonight's SmackDown, check out our live-coverage

Check out the announced matches, below!

Champion vs Champion Match - NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair vs SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley (Non-Title Match)

Mixed Tag-Team Match - Otis and Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match - AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match - Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

