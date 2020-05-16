WWE Announces STACKED SmackDown Lineup For Next Friday - #SmackDown

After tonight's SmackDown broadcast, WWE announced several matches for an absolutely STACKED night of action, next Friday.
Check out the announced matches, below!
Champion vs Champion Match - NXT Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair vs SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley (Non-Title Match)
Mixed Tag-Team Match - Otis and Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler
Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match - AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura
Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match - Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus
