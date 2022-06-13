Skip to main content
WWE announces their second “Next in Line” Class at Inaugural NIL Summit

We previously reported last month that WWE would unveil their second “Next in Line” Class at the inaugural NIL summit in June.

The inaugural summit and awards ceremony will place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia where the class would be unveiled later this evening.

The class consisted of 15 college athletes from 14 different universities, seven NCAA conferences and seven sports that includes for the first time ever cheer and dance, gymnastics, volleyball, men’s basketball and an HBCU (Historical Black College or University) representation. 

Here are the 15 college athletes of the second NIL Class:

  • Ali Mattox of Ole Miss, a 5-foot-7 cheer & dance athlete from Little Rock, Ark.
  • Case Hatch os Arizona State, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound football player from Gilbert, Ariz.
  • Chandler Hayden of Tennessee, a 5-foot-11 track & field athlete from Pittsfield, Ill.
  • Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Parker, Colo.
  • Derrian Gobourne of Auburn, a 5-foot-4 gymnast from Sarasota, Fla.
  • Ericka Link of Elon, a 5-foot-6 volleyball player from Hedgesville, W.Va.
  • Keshaun Moore of Hampton, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound football player from Suffolk, Va.
  • Luke Ford of Illinois, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound football player from Carterville, Ill.
  • Maliq Carr of Michigan State, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound football and basketball player from Inkster, Mich.
  • Mikala Hall of Central Michigan, a 5-foot-5 basketball player from Danville, Ill.
  • Rachel Glenn of South Carolina, a 6-foot track & field athlete from Long Beach, Calif.
  • Ruben Banks of Arkansas, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound track & field athlete from Binfield, England
  • Thunder Keck of Stanford, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound football player from Northfield, N.H.
  • Tyanna Omazic of Miami, a 6-foot-2 volleyball player from Kansas City, Mo.
  • Zachary Knighton-Ward of Hofstra, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Rosedale, N.Y.

Here is the official tweet:

