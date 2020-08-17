WWE Announces ‘ThunderDome’ Virtual Fan Experience & Confirms Amway Center Residency

WWE has officially announced what has been speculated for weeks now, that starting, this Friday with the go-home SmackDown episode to SummerSlam weekend, the company will hold all Monday Night RAW’s, Friday Night SmackDown’s & all PPV events LIVE from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The company also announced a virtual fan experience called ‘WWE ThunderDome’. The virtual experience will be similar to the NBA’s LED-boards that have fans sign-up & be selected time be featured on the boards for the entirety of the game.

For more information, check-out WWE’s full press-release, below:

WWE introducing new state-of-the-art viewing experience with WWE ThunderDome

WWE ThunderDome, featuring a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras, will take WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unprecedented level starting this Friday, Aug. 21 on FOX, kicking off SummerSlam Weekend.

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

With the debut of WWE ThunderDome, WWE will take residency at Amway Center in Orlando and virtually bring fans into the arena via live video on massive LED boards, in conjunction with The Famous Group and its proprietary technology, for every Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view event. Starting tonight, fans can register for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming shows via www.WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

“As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment,” said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades.”

