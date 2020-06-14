WWE Backlash Pre-Show News - Superstars Make Their Picks For The PPV, Interesting Note About WWE Champions at Backlash and Tonight's Final Card

We're just hours away from WWE's latest installment of the Backlash PPV event and to wet your appetite for the event, let's dive into some final news and notes before the show begins!

WWE Superstars Make Their Picks For Edge vs Randy Orton

Check-out Dolph Ziggler, Liv Morgan, Otis, Cedric Alexander, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Tyler Breeze and Elias make their picks for "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever", between Edge and Randy Orton

WWE Champions Have Bad Luck at WWE Backlash

Check-out the WWE/World Champion History at the Backlash PPV...WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre could be in for a long, long night against challenger, Bobby Lashley if history holds true.

2018 (Last Backlash) - AJ Styles (C) and Shinsuke Nakamura Ends in a DRAW

2017 - Jinder Mahal defeats Randy Orton (C)

2016 - AJ Styles defeats Dean Ambrose (C)

2009 (Last Backlash Before 2016) - Edge defeats John Cena (C)

2008 - Triple H defeats Randy Orton (C), John Cena and JBL

2007 - The Undertaker (C) and Batista Ends in a DRAW

Final Card For Tonight's Backlash PPV

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever - Edge vs Randy Orton

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Bobby Lashley

Universal Championship - Braun Strowman (C) vs The Miz and John Morrison

RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Nia Jax

Women's Tag-Team Championships - Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) vs The IIconics vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

RAW Tag-Team Championships - Street Profits (C) vs Viking Raiders

Singles Match - Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

United States Championship - Apollo Crews (C) vs Andrade (Kick-off Show)

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com or (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of the latest happenings in the world of Pro Wrestling. You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!