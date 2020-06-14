WWE Backlash Pre-Show News - Superstars Make Their Picks For The PPV, Interesting Note About WWE Champions at Backlash and Tonight's Final Card

We're just hours away from WWE's latest installment of the Backlash PPV event and to wet your appetite for the event, let's dive into some final news and notes before the show begins!
Now, lets get into the final news and notes before the show!
- WWE Superstars Make Their Picks For Edge vs Randy Orton
Check-out Dolph Ziggler, Liv Morgan, Otis, Cedric Alexander, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Tyler Breeze and Elias make their picks for "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever", between Edge and Randy Orton
- WWE Champions Have Bad Luck at WWE Backlash
Check-out the WWE/World Champion History at the Backlash PPV...WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre could be in for a long, long night against challenger, Bobby Lashley if history holds true.
2018 (Last Backlash) - AJ Styles (C) and Shinsuke Nakamura Ends in a DRAW
2017 - Jinder Mahal defeats Randy Orton (C)
2016 - AJ Styles defeats Dean Ambrose (C)
2009 (Last Backlash Before 2016) - Edge defeats John Cena (C)
2008 - Triple H defeats Randy Orton (C), John Cena and JBL
2007 - The Undertaker (C) and Batista Ends in a DRAW
- Final Card For Tonight's Backlash PPV
The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever - Edge vs Randy Orton
WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre (C) vs Bobby Lashley
Universal Championship - Braun Strowman (C) vs The Miz and John Morrison
RAW Women's Championship - Asuka (C) vs Nia Jax
Women's Tag-Team Championships - Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) vs The IIconics vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
RAW Tag-Team Championships - Street Profits (C) vs Viking Raiders
Singles Match - Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus
United States Championship - Apollo Crews (C) vs Andrade (Kick-off Show)
