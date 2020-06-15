WWE Backlash Takeaways

Less then 24 hours removed from WWE Backlash, last night and the show had featured several championship matches and a match that was dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"...and somehow nearly lived up to the hype.

Let's take a look at the 3 biggest takeaways from the event!

The Legend Killer Adds Another Hall of Famer To His List The match had the loftiest of expectations, being billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". The match featured a 40-year old (Randy Orton) and a 46-year old (Edge) who was in the process of making his return after a 9-year layoff after having major neck surgery and never thought he'd step inside the squared circle ever again before being a surprise entrant in this past January's Men's Royal Rumble match. The match last over 40-minutes and was a technical masterclass between the WWE Hall of Famer (Edge) and future WWE Hall of Famer (Randy Orton). It featured a posthumous introduction from legendary ring announcer, Howard Finkel and was produced in the newly popular cinematic way by WWE. The match included several finishers from legendary superstars including The Rock's "Rock Bottom", Triple H's "Pedigree", Ric Flair's "Figure 4" and Christians "Unprettier". It was fantastic, brutal, technically sound and so very personal, ending with Orton hovering over a motionless Edge and whispering "go home to Beth, go home to your kids and tell them that Uncle Randy says hi". Unfortunately, the pair won't be having a rubber match (Edge beat Orton at WrestleMania 36, this past April) because Edge suffered what's believed to be a Torn Triceps injury during the bout, which was taped, last Sunday before NXT TakeOver: In Your House went live on the air. 1 / 3

