On tonight's episode of WWE Backstage, CM Punk and Charlotte Flair are slated to appear.

The show kicks off after a slight (15 minute) delay due to the WKC Dog show but tonight's panel includes: Renee Young, CM Punk, Booker T, Paige and special guest Charlotte Flair.

The show opens with a good joke with Booker T saying that to be in the opening package of Backstage you have to be a Hall of Famer, and CM Punk saying he isn't getting in/getting one.

First Topic: Shayna Biting Becky ,CM Punk says there is no such thing as bad publicity but if Shayna Bazzler biting Becky is a one time thing then she (Shayna) doesn't need it. To Paige it references Mike Tyson and says it has been good publicity, Shayna did trend #1 worldwide on Twitter. The panel has fingers crossed that we get Shayna vs Becky at WrestleMania. CM Punk also mentions how there are way too many pay per views in between now and WrestleMania. An opinion that many in the WWE Universe share.

Second Topic: Randy Orton and Matt Hardy, CM Punk and Booker T agree that Randy Orton is one of the best when he is invested in the storyline. They also wonder what we all wonder is Matt Hardy done in WWE.

Breaking News: John Cena returns to WWE's Friday Night Smackdown on February 28