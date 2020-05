WWE Backstage May 12th episode on FS1 featured appearances from CM Punk, one of the Money In The Bank Ladder Match winners Otis and WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat.

The hot topics were the Hacker, Becky Lynch's big news and Ricky Steamboats match with Randy Savage at Wrestlemania.

The show ranked 119th for the night posting a viewership total of 173,000 viewers which is their highest viewership of 2020 so far.