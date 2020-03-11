WWE Backstage with AJ Styles (3-10-2020)

Tonight's Backstage will feature Renee Young, Booker T, Xavier Woods, Ember Moon and featured guest AJ Styles.

To start the show we see highlights of the Elimination Chamber, as well as from Monday's RAW episode. First up is them discussing the upcoming match of Shayna and Becky. Booker T is giving her the benefit of doubt and what she will bring. Woods saying that he hopes Shayna can handle the pressure so early in her main roster career. Ember says that she thinks Shayna can more than handle herself. She mentions how Shayna wrestled before she reached WWE. Ember predicts that Shayna will win at Wrestlemania. Up next they discuss the promo AJ Styles cut against the Undertaker on Monday, Ember says AJ can do no wrong. Woods says Undertaker is the last sacred thing we have in wrestling. Booker mentions how this match will solidify AJ's career and he is the most talented man on the roster. Ember mentions how she knows that AJ has something up his sleeve. And finally, the panel talks about Edge's return. Woods feels bad for MVP, Ember says she did not want Edge's return advertised, Booker says that Edge doesn't need a build-up but this one has been done very well. As we go to commercial break AJ says for the mother lovers to not go anywhere especially you Michelle McCool.