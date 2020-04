WWE Backstage with CM Punk and Edge and Ruthless Aggression on FS1

TOMORROW NIGHT, on FS1 WWE will air 3 hours of #RuthlessAggression before an all-new episode of #WWEBackstage featuring the return of CM Punk and special guest Edge.

Ruthless Aggression: Enter John Cena is at 8 PM EST.

Ruthless Aggression: Evolution is at 9 PM EST.

Ruthless Aggression: The Next Big Thing is at 10 PM EST.

WWE Backstage is at 11 PM EST.