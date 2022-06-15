Skip to main content
WWE board investigates a $3 million hush payment by WWE’s CEO Vince McMahon

Today news broke via the CNBC (Consumer News and Business News) that WWE CEO Vince McMahon is being investigated by the company’s board on a $3 million hush payment. 

The Wall Street Journal reported today that the payment was to a women who not only was a former paralegal for the company but also had an alleged affair with McMahon. The agreement was struck back in January of this year with the signing of an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement). 

A spokesperson from WWE went on record saying that the company is cooperating with the investigation which has also revealed past agreements and misconduct claims from McMahon and an executive. 

Click here to read the full CNBC article.

What does this mean for WWE as they are rumored to be locking down a potentially multi billion dollar TV deal soon?

