It was announced this week on RAW by WWE Champion Drew McIntyre that WWE will be doing a brand to brand invitational. The rules of the invational are simple: four times a year a superstar from RAW or Smackdown can travel to either brand.

Brand to Brand Invitations:

Drew invited Baron Corbin to RAW next week(5/18/20)

Fox invited Charlotte Flair to Smackdown(5/15/20)

Stay tuned as we update you on all the brand to brand invitations