WWE Clash at the Castle Results 9.3.22

For the first time in 30 years WWE came back to the UK with a major premium live event. Three titles were on the line plus two grudge matches.

Here are the full results:

Clash at the Castle kickoff:

The Street Profits and Madcap Moss defeated Alpha Academy and Mr. MITB Austin Theory

Clash at the Castle Main Card:

Damage Control defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Alexa Bliss and Asuka

Gunther defeated Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgement Day

Dominik Mysterio turned on Edge and Rey Mysterio

Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins defeated Matt Riddle

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Solo Sikoa made his debut to help Roman retain

