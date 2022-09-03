WWE Clash at the Castle Results 9.3.22
For the first time in 30 years WWE came back to the UK with a major premium live event. Three titles were on the line plus two grudge matches.
Here are the full results:
Clash at the Castle kickoff:
The Street Profits and Madcap Moss defeated Alpha Academy and Mr. MITB Austin Theory
Clash at the Castle Main Card:
Damage Control defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir, Alexa Bliss and Asuka
Gunther defeated Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental Championship
Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship
Edge and Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgement Day
Dominik Mysterio turned on Edge and Rey Mysterio
Seth “FREAKIN” Rollins defeated Matt Riddle
Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Solo Sikoa made his debut to help Roman retain
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!