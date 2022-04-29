WWE Clash at the Castle set for Sept. 3

Earlier this month WWE announced that they will be returning to the United Kingdom for a stadium premium live event on Sept. 3.

The show will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Today WWE announced the name of the show will be Clash at the Castle. Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, May 20.

Here is the full press release via WWE.com:

STAMFORD, Conn., April 29, 2022 – WWE revealed the name of its first major stadium event to be held in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years as WWE Clash at The Castle, emanating from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Tickets for WWE Clash at The Castle will go on sale Friday, May 20. To learn more about registering for an exclusive presale opportunity beginning Wednesday, May 18, please visit here.

The name of the show was exclusively revealed by WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre during a WWE Live event at London’s O2 Arena tonight. McIntyre, the first-ever British WWE Champion, said of the announcement: “The city of Cardiff is ready for WWE Clash at the Castle on September 3, and I know that everyone in Wales, across the UK and around the entire world is ready to make history with us, too. Get your tickets and be part of the magic. I can’t wait to hear just how loud Principality Stadium can get.”

